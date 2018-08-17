Record-breaking fire tornado killed California firefighter

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018 file photo Gary Parmely, father of Jeremy Stoke of the Redding Fire Department, visits a memorial for his son, in Redding, Calif. Officials say Stoke the first firefighter to die battling a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says in a report that Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke died July 26, 2018, after he was enveloped in seconds by a fire tornado with a base the size of three football fields and winds up to 165 miles an hour. John Locher,File AP Photo