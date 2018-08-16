‘Let us have a childhood’: On the road with the Parkland activists

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School join hands with local activists during a March for Our Lives rally at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., Aug. 1, 2018. For more than a month, a busload of the school’s students have traveled the country in pursuit of stricter gun laws, connecting with local activists, holding rallies, debating counterprotesters and, above all, registering voters. GABRIELLA ANGOTTI-JONES New York TImes