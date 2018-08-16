AP NewsBreak: No plea deals in Oakland warehouse fire case

FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016 file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the Oakland, Calif., building. A Northern California district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for two men charged in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, a day before the two men are scheduled to return to court. (KGO-TV via AP, File) AP