Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park’s scenic road

FILE - This Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Howe Ridge Fire from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire in northwest Montana’s Glacier National Park is forcing evacuations and has burned within a mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road. The Missoulian reported Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 that the Howe Ridge fire had grown to more than 12 square miles, and shifting winds are forecast over the next day and a half. (National Park Service via AP, File)