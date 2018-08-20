Trump rages on Mueller following Times report:

FILE- In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo White House counsel Donald McGahn, left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump insisted Sunday, Aug. 19, that McGahn isn’t “a John Dean type ‘RAT,’” making reference to the Watergate-era White House attorney who turned on Richard Nixon. Trump, in a series of angry tweets, blasted a New York Times story reporting that McGahn has been cooperating extensively with the special counsel team investigating Russian election meddling and potential collusion with Trump’s Republican campaign. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo