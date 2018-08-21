APNewsBreak: Soldier to plead guilty in terrorism help case

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Clifford Kang, father of soldier Ikaika E. Kang, poses with photos of his son in Kailua, Hawaii. An indictment accuses Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Court records show that Kang is scheduled to withdraw his not guilty plea on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP Bruce Asato