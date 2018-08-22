AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Analysis: With Cohen plea, GOP faces familiar Trump quandary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moments after Donald Trump's former personal attorney implicated the president of the United States in a felony, Sen. John Cornyn declared "People who do bad things, who break the law need to be held accountable."
Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, quickly made clear his statement wasn't aimed at Trump.
For Republicans, Tuesday's courtroom drama revived an uncomfortable and all-too-familiar predicament. On a seemingly weekly basis, party leaders and lawmakers have found themselves trying to explain away a slew of Trump-generated controversies, hoping that occasionally stern statements can carry them through until the latest round of chaos blows over. It's a strategy the party has leaned on through Trump's refusal to unequivocally blame Russia for meddling in the 2016 election, through his statements equally blaming white supremacists and counterprotesters for violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, and through his numerous insults aimed at women and minorities.
But Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen's extraordinary plea deal — it came less than an hour after former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crimes — ups the pressure on the GOP in a midterm election year.
Cohen's plea marks the first time a Trump associate has been found guilty of a crime directly related to the 2016 election. And it's a crime Cohen says Trump was not only aware of, but personally involved in carrying out.
___
Inside catch and kill: Cohen, a porn star and 'Individual 1'
WASHINGTON (AP) — His name is Donald John Trump, but federal prosecutors have a simpler moniker for the 45th president: Individual 1.
Dry legalese and generic aliases could do nothing to tone down the tale of the scheme to protect Trump outlined in court documents Tuesday. The criminal campaign finance case against the president's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed a complex, illegal operation to stifle sex stories and distribute hush money. The documents also lay out new details about the involvement of Trump's real estate company.
Cohen's plea agreement and the details it revealed now pose a direct threat to the president, perhaps one even more damaging than the separate special counsel investigation examining whether the president's campaign coordinated with Russia to sway the 2016 election.
The colorful cast of characters depicted in documents includes a Playboy model and a porn actress who reported having sex years earlier with the married Trump; a tabloid executive who relished juicy scandals but also his own friendship with the candidate; and a lawyer eager at all costs to protect the interests of his star client. At the center of the intrigue is Trump himself, referenced obliquely but unmistakably as "Individual 1" — a man who prosecutors note, in formulaic but wry phrasing, began his bid "on or about June 16, 2015."
Just two months later, as Trump stunned the political world with his rise, the chairman of a tabloid media company offered the campaign some assistance, the documents said.
___
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty on 8 charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's successful presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president's associates.
A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on 10 other counts the jury could not agree on.
The verdict was part of a stunning one-two punch of bad news for the White House, coming as the president's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was pleading guilty in New York to campaign finance charges arising from hush money payments made to two women who say they had sexual relationships with Trump.
WHAT HAPPENED IN COURT?
The jury returned the decision after deliberating four days on tax and bank fraud charges against Manafort, who led Trump's election effort during a crucial stretch of 2016, including as he clinched the Republican nomination and during the party's convention.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WITH COHEN PLEA, GOP FACES FAMILIAR QUANDARY
The former Trump attorney and fixer pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, increasing pressure on the Republican Party in a midterm election year.
2. WHO IS INDIVIDUAL 1
That's the moniker federal prosecutors gave Trump in the Michael Cohen case and documents also lay out new details about the involvement of the president's real estate company.
___
Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to churn toward the state.
On Tuesday night, the National Weather Service announced that Hurricane Lane had become a Category 5 hurricane, which means that it is likely to cause catastrophic damage with winds 157 mph or above. The hurricane is about 500 miles (804 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu.
Earlier Tuesday, the weather service issued a hurricane warning for Hawaii island and a hurricane watch for Oahu, Maui and other smaller islands, meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting Wednesday.
Hurricane Lane "is forecast to move dangerously close to the main Hawaiian islands as a hurricane later this week, potentially bringing damaging winds and life-threatening flash flooding from heavy rainfall," the weather service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center warned as it got closer to the state.
The storm had been moving west, but it is expected to turn northwest toward the state Wednesday. There's uncertainty to Lane's path — whether it moves north or south, meteorologist Gavin Shigesato said.
___
Politicians target immigration law after arrest in Iowa case
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — The disappearance of a well-liked college student from America's heartland had touched many people since she vanished one month ago while out for a run. But the stunning news that a Mexican man living in the U.S. illegally has allegedly confessed to kidnapping and murdering her thrust the case into the middle of the contentious immigration debate and midterm elections.
President Donald Trump seized on the man's arrest in the death of Mollie Tibbetts on Tuesday to call the nation's immigration laws "a disgrace" that will only be fixed by electing more Republicans. Iowa's Republican governor, facing a tough re-election challenge in November, blasted an immigration system that "allowed a predator like this to live in our community." And Iowa's two GOP U.S. senators called the death a tragedy that "could have been prevented."
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old Tibbetts, whose July 18 disappearance set off a massive search involving state and federal authorities.
Rivera led investigators early Tuesday to a body believed to be Tibbetts in a cornfield about 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of Brooklyn, Iowa, where Tibbetts was last seen going for a routine evening run, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Rick Rahn said.
"I can't speak about the motive. I can just tell you that it seemed that he followed her, seemed to be drawn to her on that particular day, for whatever reason he chose to abduct her," Rahn told reporters at a news conference outside the sheriff's office in Montezuma, where Rivera was being jailed on $1 million cash-only bond.
___
Wyoming rebuffs Trump, picks native son in GOP governor race
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — President Donald Trump tried his best to appeal to coal country but, amid a truckload of bad political news, the top coal-producing state didn't love him back.
Instead, Wyoming voters chose Secretary of State Mark Gordon, a rancher who grew up at the foot of the Bighorn Mountains, over political mega-donor Foster Friess in the state's Republican primary for governor. Calling Friess "Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment," Trump had endorsed Friess on Twitter as voting got underway Tuesday.
Trump hours later walked back Obama-era environmental regulations viewed as economic warfare in coal country and told a West Virginia rally that miners were headed back to work. About 40 percent of the nation's coal comes from Wyoming — Trump no doubt got heard out West.
Wyoming voters had their own ideas.
"This is a governor's race. This is about the state of Wyoming," Gordon said after winning his six-way primary. "President Trump is doing great things that are important for Wyoming in terms of getting our economy going, and all of that. But in the end, I think people in Wyoming concentrated on who's got the experience, who's got the record and who's got the best message going forward for Wyoming."
___
Alaska primary sets stage for three-way governor's race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The race for Alaska governor looks to be a three-man contest, though some are still seeking to pressure the Democratic challenger to bow out.
That Democrat, Mark Begich, said he's not going anywhere: "I'm in the race," he said.
During Tuesday's primary, Republican former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy advanced to the general election, where he is expected to face Begich, who was unopposed in the Democratic race, and Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who skipped a head-to-head primary fight with Begich and instead gathered signatures to appear on the November ballot. Walker's move was intended to ensure that he could run as a team with his Democratic lieutenant governor, Byron Mallott.
Walker in 2014 changed his party affiliation from Republican to undeclared in forming a so-called unity ticket with Mallott that was backed by Democrats.
Some Democrats and independents worry that Begich and Walker will split the vote and hand the race to Republicans. But Begich has said he wouldn't have gotten into the race if he didn't think he could win, and he and Walker have each been full-steam ahead with their campaigns.
___
Tears, farewell hugs end 1st round of Korean reunions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As her two North Korean daughters, both in their 70s, wailed outside her bus, 99-year-old Han Shin-ja pounded the windows from inside in despair, moving her lips to say "don't cry" and "farewell."
As her bus left for South Korea on Wednesday, Han's daughters chased the moving vehicle before being stopped by a North Korean official, a predictable but no less heart-wrenching departure that's likely to be the last time they saw their mother after decades of separation.
Han's family was among hundreds of elderly Koreans who tearfully said their final goodbyes at the end of the first round of rare reunions between relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
About 200 South Koreans returned home after the end of three days of meetings with North Korean relatives at the North's Diamond Mountain resort. Another 337 South Koreans will participate in a second round of reunions from Friday to Sunday.
The first set of meetings created highly emotional images of relatives weeping, embracing and caressing each other in a rush of emotions in what's likely to be the last time they see each other before they die. Many of the South Korean participants were war refugees who reunited with the siblings or infant children they left behind, many of whom are now into their 70s.
___
Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations
Facebook has identified and banned hundreds of accounts, groups and pages engaged in misleading political behavior, a far larger discovery than a "sophisticated" effort it reported three weeks ago with great fanfare.
The social network said Tuesday that it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia and, unexpectedly, Iran, for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" that included the sharing of political material.
Facebook has significantly stepped up policing of its platform since last year, when it acknowledged that Russian agents successfully ran political influence operations on its platform that were aimed at swaying the 2016 presidential election. Other social media networks have done likewise, and continue to turn up fresh evidence of political disinformation campaigns.
Facebook's action in late July against 32 accounts possibly linked to Russia generally involved U.S. political activity ahead of the midterm elections in November. By contrast, the latest group of apparently fake accounts appeared more intent on influencing U.S. foreign policy and regional politics in the Middle East.
Shortly after Facebook's announcement, Twitter revealed that it had also suspended 284 accounts for "coordinated manipulation," many of them apparently originating from Iran. A day earlier, Microsoft also reported a new Russian effort to impersonate conservative U.S. websites , potentially as part of an espionage campaign.
Comments