Pizza delivery man went to a vacant home. Teens killed him — then ate the pizza, police say

A man delivering pizzas for Papa John’s was sent to a vacant house, police say, and a trio of teenagers robbed and killed him.
Court documents say that 24-year-old LaVon Drake tried to deliver pizzas to an abandoned rental house on Monday night — and was shot to death by 18-year-olds Jason Epeards and Juwuan Terry and 19-year-old Jasean Dale, according to Fox59.
Drake, a manager at Papa John’s, was filling in for his co-workers that night and wasn’t supposed to be working. A friend and co-worker named Cheyenne Pryor said that his loss is “devastating,” according to The Indianapolis Star.
“He was a good young man, a great employee and a great manager,” she said, according to The Star. “I’m going to miss him so much.”
It’s believed the three teenagers broke into the vacant home from the back and then ordered pizza from Papa John’s, a source said, according to CBS4.
One witness told authorities that she wrote down the license plate number of the teens’ car, Fox59 reported, while a second witness said they saw the three teenagers leave the house while holding a bag of pizza and a gun.
Police say they used the information to track down the teens, who admitted to the crime and eating the pizza after killing Drake, according to Fox59. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to The Indy Channel.
The Star reports that Epeards and Terry are charged with murder and robbery, while Dale is charged with murder, per online records.
Now Pryor says the murder has left a void in her workplace, The Star reported.
“He had one of those hugs that would take all your worries away,” Pryor said. “They didn’t just take a co-worker. Papa Johns is a close-knit family. He was like a brother, a son, to us.”
