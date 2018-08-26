Here are the victims of the Jacksonville mass shooting

During a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, at least 10 people were shot. By early evening, the names of some of the victims began to emerged on social media, though police did not release the identities of any involved.
The football gaming community had gathered at venue at The Landing for the Madden 19 football video game tournament. Here are the names of those killed, according to friends and family.
▪ Taylor Robertson, 27, of Ballard, West Virginia. The gaming community, as well as close friends, posted about the slain husband and father.
According to EA Sports, Robertson played 18 games as part of the Madden community and won 72 percent of them.
▪ Eli Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California.
Streaming video of the tournament captured the grisly soundtrack of 12 rounds of shots punctuating screams of wounded gamers.
A short video clip from a live stream portion of the tournament showed Clayton wearing headphones and a red sweatshirt. What appeared to be a gun’s red laser targeting dot was clearly visible on his chest.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments