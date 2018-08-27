North Carolina will be final resting place for mom and 2 daughters killed in Colorado

The funeral for Shan’ann Cathryn Watts and her two daughters is to be held Saturday in the central North Carolina town of Pinehurst, according to an obituary posted in the Aberdeen Times.

Watts was allegedly killed Aug. 13 in Frederick, Colorado, by her husband, Christopher Watts, who is also accused of killing daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, according to the Denver Post.

Shan’ann Watts was pregnant with a son, to be named Nico Lee, according to her obituary.

Christopher Watts, 33, is charged with nine felonies, including three counts of first-degree murder, according to the Associated Press.

SIGN UP

Shan’ann Watts lived most of her life in North Carolina’s Moore County, until the couple moved to Colorado six years ago, according to Fox 46. Her obituary says she was born in New Jersey.

She married Christopher Watts in Mecklenburg County in 2012, reported the Charlotte Observer. Her parents, Frank and Sandra Rzucek, live in the Moore County town of Aberdeen, six miles from Pinehurst, the Observer said.

“She was our pride and joy, a true gift from God,” the family says in Watts’ obituary. “We were so blessed to have such a joyful and wonderful daughter whose beauty was that of a doll.”

The obituary goes on to say Watts “wanted one more child, praying for a baby boy.”

Suspicions of foul play were raised by a family friend on Aug. 13, after Shan’ann Watts missed a doctor’s appointment and stopped returning calls, reported the Denver Post.

Authorities found Shan’ann Watts’ body days later buried on land owned by a former employer of Christopher Watts, reported KDVR.com. The bodies of her two girls were located in a nearby old tank, the station reported.

The funeral mass begins 1 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst, according to her obituary. The service will broadcast via Facebook live steam on Boles Funeral Homes & Crematory’s Facebook page, according to the obituary.