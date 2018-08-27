Hundreds attend funeral for Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

People leave Mollie Tibbetts’ funeral at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death. Authorities have said Tibbetts was abducted while running in July, and an autopsy showed that she died from stab wounds. The Des Moines Register via AP Kelsey Kremer