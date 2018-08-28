LA deputies pull over erratic car — then race to save unresponsive baby inside, video shows

No one enjoys getting pulled over.

But in this case, a traffic stop saved a baby’s life, according to authorities in Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County deputy noticed a car driving erratically on Lakewood Boulevard on Monday around 10:20 p.m., so the deputy pulled the vehicle over.

That’s when the driver got out of the car and showed the deputy a 9-month-old boy who wasn’t breathing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy called for backup, and when another deputy reached the scene one began performing CPR while the other rushed them to Long Beach Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Additional deputies helped escort the vehicle transporting the child, and other officers blocked off the streets, video from the incident shows. The deputy giving CPR to the child managed to resuscitate him before they even reached the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I think we all should thank them for their life saving and heroic actions,” Capt. Richard Harpham said at a press conference Tuesday, KTLA reports. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Deputies said there’s no indication foul play was involved in the child’s condition. He is now stable.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the sheriff’s office described the deputies’ response as a “calm, quick, and coordinated effort”