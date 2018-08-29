The Latest: 3 New Mexico compound defendants released

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018, file photo, is a makeshift living compound in Amalia, N.M. Prosecutors seeking to keep two men and three women jailed on child-abuse charges in northern New Mexico now say they seized a document entitled “Phases of a Terrorist Attack” at the filthy desert compound where 11 children and a dead boy were found. In a court filing Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, prosecutors said the hand-written document had instructions for “The one-time terrorist” and mentioned an unnamed place called “the ideal attack site.” Morgan Lee, File AP Photo