NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?

CORRECTS TO DISAPPEARED FROM KIDNAPPED - ADVANCE FOR USE WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 5, 2018 AND THEREAFTER - Kenny Still Smoking stands over the tombstone of his 7-year-old daughter, Monica, who was disappeared from school in 1979 and found frozen on a mountain, as he visits her grave on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Mont., Saturday, July 14, 2018. “I talk to her, let her know I’m doing ok, that I’m still kicking,” he said. “I think about her all the time.” David Goldman AP Photo