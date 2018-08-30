Missing Canadian mom, daughter found in California

This combination of undated photos released by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office shows Audrey Rodrigue, right, and her daughter Emily, of Canada, who have been reported missing. Authorities are searching for the women who were reported missing after arriving in Northern California for a camping trip. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said they were reported missing Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP