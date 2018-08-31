Agents found a ‘Pedophile Guide’ on his thumb drive and images of tortured children

The files on his SanDisk thumb drive, his Nintendo DS card and a tablet had names like “LittleGirlz” and “suck in school,” according to court documents filed in the U.S. government’s case against 25-year-old James Daosaeng.
But one folder on the thumb drive served as a manual of sorts for people who cruise around the “dark web” trading in child pornography. That folder was labeled as “Pedophile Guide,” the documents say.
The folder contained a detailed “how-to” for sex with young girls, according to KFSM.
Daosaeng, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, pleaded guilty in March to one count of receiving child pornography, after originally being indicted for four counts of receiving child porn and one count of possessing child porn in January. Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him to eight years in federal prison on Wednesday.
Daosaeng was facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine in the case, after agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified a home in Springdale, about 70 miles north of Fort Smith, where 13,791 images and 947 videos, some including child torture, were traded via the “dark web.”
They later found evidence that Daosaeng had been living there and gathering the pile of pornography, according to KLRT. He pulled up to the house on Jan. 18 while investigators were serving a search warrant, according to KFSM, and admitted to trading the images via the dark web.
The children featured in his collection ranged from infants to their late teens, according to court documents.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Doasaeng also did work for the Arkansas Army National Guard before he was arrested.
He has been jailed in the Washington County (Arkansas) Detention Center since his guilty plea on March 29, according to jail records. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 12 to 15 years, court records indicate, because of the graphic nature of the child torture on some of the images and the high level of organization put into the collection of porn.
When Daosaeng is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be under supervised release for 20 years, his sentencing guidelines state. He will also be fined $4,900.
The dark web is a shrouded collection of thousands of websites hidden from the view of everyday internet users, because the people who run them use internet anonymity tools to hide their IP addresses, according to Wired.
