Their mobile home had a drive-thru window. They weren’t selling fast food, cops say

A couple was arrested out of their home office in Ocala, Florida, last Thursday.
According to the Ocala Police Department, there were some illegal goings on in the workplace.
As per Marion County court records, William Parrish Jr. and McKenzee Dobbs were dealing drugs out of their mobile home’s kitchen window. According to WFTV, the couple had constructed a makeshift drive-thru window to detract attention from the buyers coming and going. According to pictures released to the media, they also made signs telling prospective visitors whether they were open or closed.
Then people started overdosing.
“We were seeing some overdose incidents that were happening in this particular area, specifically at this particular location,” Ocala Police Capt. Steven Cuppy told reporters. “There [were] some heroin sales that were going on there. Subsequently, through the investigation, we were able to determine that product was laced with fentanyl.”
After a raid of the house, both were transported to the Marion County Jail.
Dobbs, 20, was charged with keeping a dwelling used to sell drugs, possession of drugs with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl (a narcotic) and possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.
According to the arrest affidavit, after the report of overdoses in the area, an undercover officer working with the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team went to the house on Aug. 9. The reports say Dobbs sold a controlled substance to the officer. Their transaction was captured on video/surveillance equipment.
The raid was conducted two weeks later.
Their court date is set for Sept. 25.
Comments