Officers swarm, use taser on Maryland store stabbing suspect
Prince George's County Police released surveillance video of 26-year-old Curtis Marbury-Green being subdued by officers outside of a Target in Forestville, Md. They say he repeatedly stabbed a man before holding a woman at knifepoint in August 2018.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. is hunting vandals who destroyed 11 speed cameras on Tuesday, February 20. Police released footage of the one of the incidents, which occurs near the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue. Video sho
The state of Washington and the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties are investigating claims that a toddler’s eyebrows were waxed while in daycare. A second mother, Glenda Maria Cruz, has made a similar complaint.
In its first launch of 2018, SpaceX sent a US government payload called Zuma into orbit aboard one of its Falcon 9 rockets on January 7. The launch was from Cape Canaveral, where the Falcon 9 later successfully relanded, SpaceX said. The purpose o
Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good S
They did it again: a family of lynxes who shot to online stardom after visiting Alaska photographer Tim Newton’s deck in September dropped by again in November. This time, Cathy Newton got video as the group played on the deck of the home outside
Under the new guidelines, the number of adults with high blood pressure will rise to 103 million from 72 million. Hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease and heart-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide.
In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been
Veronica Torres and Deanna Griese were working as cocktail servers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when the mass shooting broke out. They escaped the attack together and have come out on the other side with new perspectives as gun ow
Seven people were injured when an explosion ripped through an oil rig in Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana, on October 15. The New Orleans Advocate said cleaning chemicals being used on a platform caught fire. This video was posted to Facebook by Karl
Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking