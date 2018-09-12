Home Depot just recalled 210,000 of these hurricane helpers for possible shock hazard

Electrical shock problems make the “No Good Can Come of This” list, particularly when dealing with something that requires a wet vacuum. That’s why 210,000 RIDGID NXT wet/dry vacuums were recalled on Tuesday.
The exact problem with the Emerson Tool Company-made wet/dry vacuums, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The on/off switch can become dislodged and expose energized wiring, posing a shock hazard to consumers.”
The recall comes amid the rainy season and when hurricanes are threatening to saturate floors and carpeting.
The six-gallon model HD06000 and the nine-gallon model HD09000 were sold only at The Home Depot for $50 and $60, respectively, from March through July.
Home Depot said Wednesday afternoon that stores in areas affected by Hurricane Florence will offer full credit to customers who return the wet/dry vacs. Also, a Home Depot spokesman said via email to The Herald that the chain is extending itself to make sure stores in Florence-slammed areas have an abundance of wet vacs.
Officially, Emerson is asking customers to contact the company at 888-847-8718 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time for a free replacement powerhead assembly.
