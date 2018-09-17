Man sold beloved car to help sick wife. Watch as his kids buy it back 17 years later

Seventeen years ago, Wesley Ryan sold his beloved 1993 Mustang GT to help pay for his wife’s medical bills as she battled ovarian cancer.
Now Wesley Ryan has been reunited with his treasured vehicle — lovingly referred to as “Christine” — after his children chipped in and bought him the car to reward him for his selfless actions, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
The man’s tearful reaction was captured on a video, which his son Jake Ryan shared on Facebook after the surprise on Sept. 1.
The video starts off by showing Wesley Ryan as he sits blindfolded in the parking lot of a Kohl’s in San Antonio, Texas. Once the blindfold is removed, Wesley Ryan turns around and covers his mouth in shock as he realizes he was standing face-to-face with the car he sold so long ago.
Wesley Ryan’s son Jake, daughter Jeni and wife Laura — who is now cancer-free — embrace the tearful man. In fact, everyone was crying.
The father takes another moment to admire Christine, the video shows, and then ends the video by hugging his son.
Jake Ryan first discovered the car on Craigslist around two years, he told the San Antonio Express-News, but the new owner of the car was offering too high of a price for the now-25-year-old.
Then Jake Ryan found the car on Craigslist earlier this year, and his sister Jeni Ryan helped cover the cost of the vehicle, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The siblings said they could remember what the car looked like down to the small dents and scuffs, and knew they had to buy it for their father and surprise him.
Jake Ryan wrote that the car was an important part of his family when he was younger.
“Me and my sister both grew up in this car since we were in diapers,” Jake Ryan wrote on Facebook. “Many memories growing up with it with a dream to have it as my own one day.”
“Well...... She’s back home pops and here to stay this time,” he continued on Facebook.
But Wesley Ryan said he didn’t expect anything in return for his action nearly two decades ago — and instead was just looking out for the best interests of his family.
“I remember seeing (the car) drive off and I was trying to be the big man and not let it bother me,” he told the San Antonio Express-News. “I had to do what I had to do to support my family, that’s what you’re supposed to do to make sure they succeed.
“I didn’t even think twice about it, I knew it had to go.”
And now, Christine has returned.
Jake Ryan wrote on Facebook that he can’t wait to spend time with his father on the long-lost car.
“Looking forward to building this car with you this time,” he wrote, “instead of being in a booster seat looking out the window.”
Comments