Europe’s solutions to migration create humanitarian crises

FILE - In this Wednesday, May, 2, 2018, file photo, children play inside the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. The jammed Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos and the dangerous migrant detention centers in Libya serve as a sober reminder to European leaders that their statistical success in curbing migration into the continent has spawned what the U.N. and others condemn as massive humanitarian failures. Deeply divided over how and where to control Europe’s borders, leaders are meeting Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 in a summit in Austria. Petros Giannakouris, File AP Photo