Nearly 400,000 ‘excess deaths’ in South Sudan, report says

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan 12, 2014 file photo, a South Sudanese government soldier chants in celebration after government forces on Friday retook from rebel forces the provincial capital of Bentiu, in Unity State, South Sudan. South Sudan’s civil war has caused nearly 400,000 “excess deaths” since fighting erupted in late 2013, a new report by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Mackenzie Knowles-Coursin, File AP Photo