A ceiling lampshade from Ikea doesn’t stay on the ceiling. That can hurt

No matter how you feel about a ceiling lampshade, a base characteristic should be that it stays on the ceiling. Ikea is recalling 37,000 of its Calypso ceiling lamps because the glass shades can fail at that task.
The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The glass shade on the ceiling lamp can detach and fall, posing impact and laceration hazards to consumers.”
And Ikea knows this because it’s heard from 19 customers whose glass shades detached and fell. Three of those gravity moments caused minor injuries.
Ikea is offering refund or replacement for the lamps, which were sold from August 2016 through this past July. The manufacturing date code, which is on a yellow sticker on the socket base plate, will be between 1625 and 1744 for lamps covered in the recall. Consumers can return them to any Ikea location for a new one or a full refund.
Those with questions can call Ikea at 888-966-4532 or go to the Ikea website.
