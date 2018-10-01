Woman with black eye mouths ‘help me’ as man pays pizza driver, Wisconsin cops say

When a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver showed up at a Wisconsin home, a man opened the door while a woman was behind him, according to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX6.

The 57-year-old woman then pointed to her eye as the delivery driver watched on Sept. 27, FOX6 reported.

That woman had a black eye, WHBL reported, and as she had the driver’s attention, she mouthed two phrases:

Help me. Call the police.

SIGN UP

After the man paid for the pizza, the delivery driver alerted police, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department told the Sheboygan Press.

Deputies responded to the home and heard a woman inside, the sheriff’s office said, according to the Press.

“Help me,” the woman yelled from inside the home. “Please come in.”

The man who had paid for the pizza — now identified as 55-year-old Dean Hoffmann — blocked the yelling woman from opening the door for police, FOX6 reported. Finally, though, Hoffman let the police inside.

Hoffman was arrested on suspicion of “kidnapping, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim and burglary,” the Press reported. If convicted, he faces more than 50 years in prison, according to WHBL.

An inmate list shows that Hoffman is still in custody with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

Through an investigation, deputies learned that Hoffman was the 57-year-old woman’s ex-boyfriend, FOX6 reported.

But at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Hoffman broke into her home and began to assault the woman when she tried to call police, the TV station reported.

He punched her, tied her up with a power cord and tried to get the woman to start dating him again, according to the Press.

The woman told investigators she “truly believed (he) was going to kill her,” the TV station reported. Then came the pizza.