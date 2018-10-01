APNewsBreak: Attorney: Ellison abuse claim unsubstantiated

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison addresses campaign volunteers and supporters in Minneapolis. A lawyer investigating a claim by Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan that she was physically abused by Ellison in 2016 has concluded the allegation is unsubstantiated. The Associated Press on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, obtained a draft of the report by Susan Ellingstad, an attorney hired by Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party to investigate the allegation. Star Tribune via AP, File Alex Kormann