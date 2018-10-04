Kansas ‘vanilla’ GOP congressman struggles versus unique foe

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo, Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., waves to the crowd during a parade in Overland Park, Kan. Yoder has never been in this much political trouble in his eastern Kansas congressional seat. Yoder is seeking his fifth term and is one of 25 GOP incumbents running for re-election in a district that President Donald Trump lost in 2016. He’s facing a unique opponent in Democrat Sharice Davids. Charlie Riedel File AP Photo