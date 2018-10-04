SC officials ID 74-year-old man accused of shooting 7 law officers, killing one

The South Carolina man who is accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers, killing one of them, has been identified as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins, reports TV station WMBF and other news outlets.
Hopkins, who lived at the site of the shootings, is in custody and being hospitalized for a head injury, the station said.
That injury occurred when he reportedly fell at the site where the shootings occurred, reported WPDE reporter Tonya Brown in a tweet. His condition is not currently known, she reported.
The Associated Press is reporting Hopkins is a lawyer who was disbarred and has faced a series of charges for such things as disorderly conduct. In 2014, Fred Hopkins was charged with public disorderly conduct, according to court records. Records also show that he had criminal charges brought against him in 2015 for not paying a court-ordered fine. A jury found him guilty of not paying a fine in 2017, records show. Divorce records show Fred Hopkins served in the Vietnam War. He was injured in his time overseas and received military disability, according to court filings.
News outlet FITSNews.com reported Hopkins is married to attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins, owner of the home where the shootings took place.
Among the seven law enforcement officers shot was Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway, who died. He was a retired technical sergeant with the 315th Airlift Wing based in North Charleston, reported McClatchy.
