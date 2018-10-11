Why are Kanye West and Kid Rock at the White House today?

President Donald Trump will have some special guests in the White House on Thursday.
And no, they aren’t politicians or foreign officials.
Instead, Kanye West and Kid Rock, two musicians known for their vocal support of the president, are coming, according to Billboard.
But why?
The Music Modernization Act
President Donald Trump will sign into law on Thursday the Music Modernization Act, which was passed unanimously in the U.S. House and Senate, according to Rolling Stone. The bill, among other things, updates royalties and copyright rules for artists.
It also makes sure songs released before 1972 can still bring in some profits for the artists who wrote them, according to Variety.
As noted by Billboard, however, neither Kanye West nor Kid Rock has shown much interest in the bill before.
“Billboard has reached out to Rock and West’s reps for comment regarding their presence at the president’s signing of the historic bill, as well as their support for the legislation,” the outlet reported. “Neither artist has been a particularly vocal advocate of the bill, but they have both shown ardent support for the president.”
The signing is planned for 11:45 a.m.
Past support for president
They have, however, been staunch supporters of the president at a time when many in the music industry haven’t.
Kanye West, for example, went on the “Saturday Night Live” stage recently while wearing a Make America Great Again hat to voice his support for the president, according to Rolling Stone. He has made a habit of wearing the hat made popular by President Trump.
“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” Kanye tweeted on his now-deleted Twitter account back in April. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”
And Kid Rock endorsed the president during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Business Insider.
“Let the motherf------ business guy run it like a f------ business,” he said in a Rolling Stone interview. “And his campaign has been entertaining as s---.”
As reported by The Associated Press, Trump and Kanye West are expected to have lunch today at the White House as well.
