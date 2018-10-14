Man smashes bowling ball into employee’s head after he was told to leave, video shows

A bowling ball and a bar stool became weapons after an employee asked an “unruly” group of people to leave a bowling alley last week, police say.
And it was all caught on video.
At about 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, an Apollo Lanes employee asked the group of people to leave, the Roseville Police Department in Michigan posted to Facebook.
The individuals “began creating a disturbance,” police said in the statement.
Surveillance video from behind the bowling counter show the group of men surround the employee.
One of the men while behind the counter started to punch the employee in his face, video shows.
While the employee was still being assaulted, another man also went behind the counter, picked up a bar stool and then threw it at the employee.
It hit his head as he was continually punched in the face.
That’s when the same man who threw the bar stool picked up his next weapon — a blue bowling ball, the video shows.
He “smashed the ball on the back of the employee’s head,” police said.
The employee fell face down to the ground as the group of individuals continued punching and kicking his head before running from Apollo Lanes bowling alley.
The 28-year-old employee was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, and the department is still working to identify the suspects.
