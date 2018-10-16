NTSB: Driver’s drug use led to deadly crash with church bus

FILE - In this March 31, 2017 file photo provided by National Transportation Safety Board, Kristin Poland and David Pereira examine the pickup truck involved in a crash on March 29 on U.S. 83 near Garner State Park in Texas. Federal officials say a motorist’s use of marijuana and a sedative led to the collision with the church bus that killed 13 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 that toxicology tests on Jack Dillon Young, who survived the March 2017 crash, found the drugs in his blood stream. According to the report, Young said he had taken twice the prescribed dosage of the sedative before the wreck. NTSB via AP, file Jennifer Morrison