Smithfield Foods worker peed on factory line in ‘isolated incident,’ company says

A video appears to show a worker at a Smithfield Foods plant in Virginia urinating on a production line, according to WAVY. The company confirmed for the station that an employee had been suspended for peeing in the factory, but said it was an isolated incident.
Someone gave a video of the incident to WAVY, which describes what happens: an employee “appears to take off his gloves and pee on the production line.”
Smithfield confirmed that the incident to television station WTKR and said the company threw out 50,000 pounds of meat after a quick investigation.
Smithfield operates a number of meat processing plants around the country, including the world’s largest pork processing plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, according to the Farm Journal.
Smithfield spokeswoman Lisa Martin told the Virginian-Pilot that the company suspended the employee.
In a statement, Martin told the newspaper, “The facility immediately halted production, fully cleaned the processing line, and sanitized all equipment multiple times before resuming operations.”
“In accordance with Smithfield’s food safety and quality standards, more than 50,000 pounds of product were disposed of following a swift internal investigation that revealed an employee had urinated at his station during the production process,” Martin told both the newspaper and WAVY.
Smithfield Foods has its headquarters in Smithfield, Virginia, along with a meat packing plant and a separate plant for dog food, according to the company.
The Smithfield, Virginia plant has more than 2,500 employees and produces bacon, sausage, pork and smoked meats, the company notes on its website.
