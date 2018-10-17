BMW driver jumps curb and lurches onto sidewalk — into sleeping homeless man, Calif. cops say

A driver was handcuffed in Southern California on Wednesday after he was caught on video driving onto a sidewalk and striking a sleeping homeless man, police said.

Firefighters had to rescue the homeless man from underneath the BMW after the 1 a.m. crash on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, and the homeless man was then taken to a hospital in critical condition, Patch reports.

“I see this BMW out of nowhere,” said David Salkin, who witnessed the crash, CBSLA reports. “He was at a stop — I guess he was just showing off — gunned it, lost control, started swerving, car hit the sidewalk, jumped up in the air and just slammed back down.”

A handful of witnesses hurried to the crash site to help, KABC reports.

A female passenger in the BMW wasn’t hurt in the crash, CBSLA reports.

Police said the BMW driver — whose identity wasn’t released by police — “would be arrested on suspicion of DUI,” FOX 11 reports.