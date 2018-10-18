‘Sextortion’ scam: SC inmates pose as girls on dating app to trap soldiers, warrant says

Soldiers thought they were meeting a woman around their age on a dating app, according to a search warrant filed in Charleston federal court. But after the men started messaging with the “young woman,” they received unsolicited nude photos. Then “her father” chimed in to say his “daughter” is underage and that he’ll call the police — unless the soldier sends him money.
The search warrants accuse inmates in the South Carolina Department of Corrections in what the Army calls a “sextortion” scheme that has been running since at least 2015. U.S. Army investigators filed the search warrant this month to get access to two Gmail accounts belonging to the alleged scammers.
The warrant lays out the scheme: the soldier meets a woman on a dating app, “most often PlentyofFish.” The South Carolina inmates pretend to be around the same age as the soldiers they are targeting and move out of the app to talking by text message.
The come the nude photos and the angry “father” threatening the soldier and demanding money or he will call the cops, the warrant says.
“Often the victim will pay out of the fear that they will lose their careers (our victim sets are military service members) as there are compounding issues of conduct unbecoming and the fear that the victim truly believes they are in possession of child pornography,” the warrant states.
The warrant continues, “This scheme is played out by countless prisoners housed in various facilities within the South Carolina Department of Corrections.”
Investigators say in the warrant that they identified a “money mule” who would pick up money extorted from soldiers for an inmate at Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia, South Carolina.
The woman, Jalisa Thompson, told Army investigators that she would pick up money for a man she knew as “Dre” from a Wal-Mart Western Union and deposit it in the man’s Department of Corrections account or on prepaid credit cards. The warrants identify “Dre” as Wendell Wilkins.
There have been no charges so far, according to Daily Beast.
