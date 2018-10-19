Louisiana university gives Smithsonian crustacean collection

This photo, provided by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, shows technicians from the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History packing specimens from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Zoological Crustacean Collection on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Billeaud Hall on the University’s campus. The Smithsonian has accepted the collection into its holdings. From left are Adam Stergis, Karen Reed, Simon Pecnik and Marshall Boyd.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette via AP

Doug Dugas