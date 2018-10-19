Woman says she got a bite of maggot in Dunkin’ Donuts sandwich — then found more bugs

When Krystal Platzer ordered a breakfast sandwich from a Dunkin’ Donuts, the New Jersey woman says she wasn’t expecting the extra ingredients inside.
Specifically, Platzer wrote on Facebook that she found worms, maggots and flies inside the sandwich she once considered breakfast.
“CHECK YOUR FOOD PEOPLE,” she wrote on the post, which has garnered over 500 shares. “This is what makes us sick with parasites.”
Platzer said she stopped at the fast food joint on Route 88 in Lakewood, New Jersey, on Thursday, according to NJ.com.
The woman said her toddler son had already eaten most of his sandwich when she finally took a bite of hers — and made a horrifying discovery, according to NJ.com.
“I opened it up, took a bite,” she told NJ.com, “and a live maggot came out of my mouth and fell on the table.”
She described the following moments in an interview with CBS Philadelphia.
“I screamed, then opened it up and really looked at it and saw different kinds of bugs: dead, alive, raw bacon, gnats, flies, maggots, a large black worm,” she said, according to the outlet. “I am disgusted there was different kinds of bugs and raw bacon crawling with worms.”
Lt. Gregg Staffordsmith, spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department, said a police officer confirmed that Platzer had called authorities because of the sandwich. He added the officer did get a look at the bug-infested breakfast sandwich, according to NJ 101.5.
A spokeswoman for Dunkin’ Donuts said an operations manager will be placed in the specific restaurant to maintain “food safety and quality standards,” according to The Asbury Park Press.
“We take matters such as this very seriously,” spokeswoman Olivia White said, according to the newspaper. “The franchisee who owns and operates the store has confirmed he has met with the guest to resolve the matter and apologize for the poor experience.”
Platzer told CBS that she did talk to a person at the restaurant, but she was not offered a cash refund like she wanted.
“I said are you kidding?” she said. “They said we could have the Baby Munchkins.”
Karl Stine, who works for the Ocean County Department of Health as an environmental health specialist, said he found no problems when he visited the Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday, according to The Asbury Park Press.
