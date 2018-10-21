Republican and Democratic rivals end their debate with a duet. We’re not kidding.

One candidate is a Republican, the other is a Democrat.
They are vying for a Vermont House seat in a competitive race.
Their political views differ.
But at the end of the day — or at the end of a debate — they can still come together in harmony.
Republican Zachary Mayo and Democrat Lucy Rogers are newcomer candidates who, despite differing opinions, vowed to run “a civil, respectful campaign,” Seven Days reported.
They each call themselves moderates, NBC5 reported, and they agree on several issues.
That doesn’t mean they haven’t been butting head to head, though.
“They both want to win in the worst way,” a local resident told CBS.
Both of the candidates have — or will — visit every single one of the more than 2,000 homes in the district, CBS reported, and the race has been “highly competitive.”
And after debating their positions at a candidates’ forum at Varnum Memorial Library earlier this month, the two united with something they have in common.
A love for music, according to Seven Days.
One of the attendees posted a video of the duet, featuring both candidates as they sang “Society” by Eddie Vedder. Rogers played the cello, Mayo a guitar.
“Society, have mercy on me
I hope you’re not angry if I disagree
Society, crazy indeed
I hope you’re not lonely without me”
The performance brought voters in attendance to tears, CBS reported.
“It’d be nice if all political events and politicians were like this,” attendee Ron Carter posted to Facebook.
The idea for the performance came after the two learned that they share a passion for music while talking at a Fourth of July parade, Seven Days reported.
“It seemed like a fun thing to do to lighten the tone of the debate,” Rogers told Seven Days. “Music has always been an important part of my life, a way to bring people together.”
And that it did.
“I am so excited that the bipartisan moment that occurred after our debate has sparked something in this community...” Mayo posted to Facebook. “Politics doesn’t have to be defined by anger, division, or insults. There IS a better way to engage in civic discourse. That can start right here in Waterville and Cambridge.”
