The Latest: Suspect in fatal shooting reportedly found dead

Police gather near the South Medical Tower on the University of Utah campus during a search for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside of a dormitory on campus, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Salt Lake City. The female student’s body was found in a car near the medical towers, University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin said. The man they are searching for and the student had “a previous relationship,” Wahlin said. The Deseret News via AP Kristin Murphy/