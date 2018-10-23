Find that ticket – here are the winning numbers for $1.6 billion Mega Million jackpot

Quick! Check your wallet, purse and pockets, maybe even that console in the car.

These are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in U.S. history, which were announced at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and a mega number of 5.

If no one wins this jackpot, the next one Friday would be at least $2 billion, Mega Millions officials said during the drawing’s telecast, which is taped in Atlanta.

Since July 24, no one has matched all six numbers, allowing the jackpot to roll 13 consecutive weeks to top the previous record – a Powerball drawing worth $1.5 billion that was won by 3 tickets on January 13, 2016. That previous Mega Millions jackpot on July 24 was the game’s largest worth $758.7 million and claimed by one ticket.

If you’ve won less than $600, you can turn in your winning ticket at a lottery retailer in exchange for cash, according to Mega Millions’ website.

If you’ve won over $600, download a claim form from the California Lottery and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.

The jackpot may be claimed as $1 billion before federal taxes as an annuity paid out over 29 years, or as a cash option of $565 million, according to lottery officials. California is one of 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

The odds of winning the massive jackpot, played in 44 states and the District of Columbia, stand at a mere one in 302.5 million, according to the Associated Press.