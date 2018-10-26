FBI uncovers 11th suspicious package, this one in Florida addressed to Sen. Cory Booker

The FBI confirmed Friday that it had uncovered a suspicious package in Florida addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Officials said it was similar to the 10 other packages discovered this week.

The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

SIGN UP

The package contained an explosive device and was discovered at the same Opa-locka, Florida U.S. Postal Service Center sorting facility as at least one other suspicious package, reported NJ.com.

None of the 11 packages have detonated, and nobody has been hurt.

The first package addressed to billionaire George Soros, known for political contributions to Democratic candidates, was found Monday in a mailbox outside of his home in New York.

Then on Wednesday, a slew of suspicious packages were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former Attorney General Eric Holder and former CIA director John Brennan.

Waters received two packages, one intercepted in Los Angeles and the other in Maryland, while the package addressed to Brennan was sent to CNN’s New York City bureau in Time Warner Center, prompting an evacuation while reporters were on-air. The package intended for Holder had the return address of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz — as did at least some of the other packages — and was sent to her office in Florida because it had the wrong address for the former Attorney General.

Two suspicious packages were found addressed to Joe Biden in Delaware postal facilities on Thursday while another was found outside the New York restaurant of actor Robert De Niro, a prominent critic of President Donald Trump.

Federal investigators say they have discovered that at least one of those packages passed through a U.S. mail sorting facility near the Opa-locka airport in Florida, according to The Miami Herald.