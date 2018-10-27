8 dead after shooter entered Pittsburgh synagogue and said ‘All Jews must die,’ report says

At least eight people are dead and many others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during a packed Saturday service, police say.
A suspect has surrendered after a tense standoff with SWAT, CBS Pittsburgh reports. The man “was crawling and injured” when officers captured him.
Police responded to the scene at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, and engaged with an active shooter and warned people to stay indoors.
It will be “some time” before the temple is cleared as some congregants told officers of “suspicious packages,” NBC News reported but officials haven’t confirmed the presence of any objects yet.
Police sources told CBS Pittsburgh that the gunman walked into the building and yelled, “All Jews must die.”
Four officers and two SWAT officers were also shot in the exchange and two are in critical condition, Pittsburgh’s WPXI reports.
According to the Associated Press, Jeff Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said that the organization’s security officer has notified all JCC synagogues of the situation and that they are on modified lockdown.
Finkelstein told WPXI that “he rushed to the area when he heard about the shooting,” the NBC affiliate reported.
“I just feel horrible for all those people inside,” Finkelstein told the TV station. “You know, everyone thinks about Israel in situations like this. It’s just shocking to come back to Squirrel Hill and see something like this.”
President Donald Trump tweeted he’s been watching the event unfold. “People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter,” he posted.
Congregants were barricaded inside the temple and nearby Carnegie Mellon University was on lockdown before it set up a shelter on campus, CNN reported.
Shabbat services at Tree of Life are led by Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to the synagogue’s website. followed by Oneg Shabbat on Friday evenings and Kiddush on Saturday mornings.
Pennyslvania Gov. Tom Wolf called it a “serious situation” on Twitter and reported he was heading to the scene in a subsequent tweet.
“We are providing local first responders with whatever help they need,” Wolf said.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
