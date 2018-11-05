The bag says it contains popcorn. But what’s actually inside can be a health problem

A customer found cheese-flavored tortilla chips in a bag that was supposed to have Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Popcorn. So, Frito Lay recalled certain bags of the popcorn because of a health concern.
Those tortilla chips contain milk ingredients. The popcorn doesn’t, so milk wouldn’t be listed among the ingredients.
For most people, it would be no problem beyond finding chips where they expected popcorn. But, as Frito Lay’s recall notice states: “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Flavored popcorn bags.”
Half-ounce bags of Smartfood Delight Sea Salt Popcorn sold by themselves aren’t included in this recall. The recalled bags came only in variety packs, 16-bag Smartfood Delight Variety Pack Sack (Use By dates of Dec. 4, 2018, or Dec. 18, 2018) and 16-bag Crunch & Pop Mix Variety Pack Sack (Use By dates of Dec. 18, 2018, or Jan. 1, 2019).
The Sea Salt Popcorn bags in the variety packs have a “guaranteed fresh” date of Jan. 1, 2019, and a manufacturing code of 615325107.
And those packs were sold online and by retailers in 29 states: Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Customers with questions can call Frito-Lay at 800-352-4477 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
