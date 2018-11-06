A moose? A peach? A transit system? Some Election Day stickers are cooler than others

One of the staples of Election Day is getting that little “I Voted” sticker to proudly display throughout the day.
The trend goes back to at least 1982, when the Miami Herald wrote a story that “may contain the earliest mention of such a sticker,” according to TIME Magazine.
But depending on where you live, you might get a sticker that’s a little, uh, boring compared to what others are getting.
Take, for example, the stickers being handed out this year in Alaska, where voters can receive a sticker of a moose wearing a flannel shirt, a deer riding an ATV or a crab donning a golden crown, according to The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman.
I mean, come on — just look at these stickers.
Those stickers were created by artist Pat Race, who drew a bear for a calendar in the state’s Division of Elections office — and was then asked to draw more animals for the 2018 midterms, The Frontiersman reported.
Other states boast pretty cool stickers, too.
There’s the one from Georgia, which has the state’s official fruit — a peach — on it.
And New York City put its subway on the Election Day stickers, although some questioned the decision.
In both the 2014 and 2016 elections, New Yorkers who voted received a sticker with the Statue of Liberty on it, but Marie Dagata, one of the people who came up with the new stickers, said the design highlights what connects people, according to The New York Times.
The design won the city’s Campaign Finance Board competition in 2017, The Times reported, making it the new sticker.
“How are the people of the boroughs linked?” she asked, according to The Times. “Well, the subway brings the people together of the five boroughs, and similarly the act of voting connects them as well.”
At least one person is a big fan of Georgia’s and New York City’s stickers — but not so much of Ohio’s.
Pittsburgh also offered around 15,000 “I Voted” stickers that honor the 11 Jews recently killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, according to KDKA.
The stickers, handed out at locations including the Carnegie Library in Squirrel Hill, feature the Pittsburgh Steelers logo with the Star of David. It includes the statement: “Stronger than Hate.”
And in California, stickers include around a dozen different languages.
Some states have decided to go with a more sleek and traditional design for their Election Day stickers.
Here’s an example of what voters in Maine received.
New Mexico’s design is pretty simple, too.
Not everyone is finding it easy to get their hands on an “I Voted” sticker, however.
In the 2016 presidential election, Louisiana voters received a sticker with a blue dog that ended up becoming so popular that some sold them online, according to The Advocate.
This time around, however, Louisiana’s Secretary of State said those stickers weren’t offered.
But don’t worry if you aren’t satisfied with whatever sticker you got today. Slate created some different stickers you can print out at home and wear to promote fulfilling your civic duty — and look cool while doing it.
Comments