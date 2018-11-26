FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. The six-year-old case of Dad, accused of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb in Chicago may be nearing a resolution. A Chicago federal judge will hear arguments Monday, Nov. 27, 2018, on a defense motion to let Daoud enter an Alford plea, in which he doesn’t admit guilt but concedes evidence will lead to his conviction. If the judge grants the defense request, there would be no trial. (U.S. Marshals office via AP, File)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. The six-year-old case of Dad, accused of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb in Chicago may be nearing a resolution. A Chicago federal judge will hear arguments Monday, Nov. 27, 2018, on a defense motion to let Daoud enter an Alford plea, in which he doesn’t admit guilt but concedes evidence will lead to his conviction. If the judge grants the defense request, there would be no trial. (U.S. Marshals office via AP, File) AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals office shows Chicago terrorism suspect Adel Daoud. The six-year-old case of Dad, accused of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb in Chicago may be nearing a resolution. A Chicago federal judge will hear arguments Monday, Nov. 27, 2018, on a defense motion to let Daoud enter an Alford plea, in which he doesn’t admit guilt but concedes evidence will lead to his conviction. If the judge grants the defense request, there would be no trial. (U.S. Marshals office via AP, File) AP

National

Chicago terrorist suspect hopes to enter rare plea

The Associated Press

November 26, 2018 01:12 PM

CHICAGO

A man who pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to detonate what he believed was a bomb in Chicago is hoping to change his plea, despite opposition from prosecutors.

Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman would have to accept 25-year-old Adel Daoud's Alford plea at a Monday hearing. It's a rare plea for a terrorism case. He wouldn't admit guilt but would concede evidence will lead to his conviction.

If she accepts it, Daoud would proceed to sentencing in several weeks.

Defense lawyers had said they intend to put "the FBI on trial" for entrapping Daoud. Prosecutors argue that accepting the plea lets those claims stand.

Prosecutors also oppose Daoud entering Alford pleas in separate indictments alleging he solicited an agent's murder and attacked an inmate who drew the Prophet Muhammad.

  Comments  