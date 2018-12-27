New Yorkers spot blue light over Queens, cops investigate Con Ed transformer explosion

New York City police said Thursday night that they were investigating a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant in Queens as countless New Yorkers took to social media posting photos and videos of the night sky lit up with eerie blue light.
Police said the explosion occurred around 9 p.m. Eastern time, CBS reports. The bright light was visible across the city, even in other boroughs, according to CBS.
Smoke near the site of the reported explosion was seen from Manhattan, and for a moment the power was entirely out at LaGuardia Airport, which is in Queens, NBC reports.
Police said in a Tweet that the fire at the facility is “under control.”
Con Ed said it’s working with the fire department “to respond a substation fire in Astoria and will provide updates as soon as we have more information.”
Video posted to YouTube shows the light lasted for minutes.
Some witnesses reported the lights in their homes flashing as the blue light filled the sky outside.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
