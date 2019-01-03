California water below normal in season’s first snow survey

Department of Water Resources Water Resource Engineer John King, right, places the snow survey tube to on a scale held by DWR State Climatologist Dr. Michael Anderson, left , during the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, near Echo Summit, Calif. California water managers said Thursday the Sierra snowpack is only 67 percent of normal in this winter's first manual measurement. Winter snow in the Sierra provides drinking water for much of California as it melts in the spring and summer and flows into reservoirs for storage. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo