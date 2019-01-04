National

James Harden rallies Rockets in OT to beat Warriors 135-134

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

January 04, 2019 01:42 AM

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, defends against Houston Rockets' James Harden during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif.

James Harden hit a contested 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in overtime and finished with his second triple-double of the week and fifth straight 40-point game, rallying the Houston Rockets past the Golden State Warriors 135-134 in a thriller between Western Conference powers Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Kevin Durant's long 3-pointer missed as the buzzer sounded in what will go down as one of the best games this regular season — a rematch of the seven-game Western Conference finals won by two-time defending champion Golden State.

Stephen Curry put the Warriors ahead with 23.1 seconds remaining in OT on the way to 35 points — a basket that shouldn't have counted because Durant was clearly out of bounds when he flung the ball back in.

Harden, however, had one more improbable, acrobatic moment still in him. He released the ball with at least four hands in his face for the game-winner.

The reigning MVP finished with 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, while Clint Capela contributed 29 points and 21 rebounds for Houston.

