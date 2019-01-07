Pastor speaks of healing after I-75 crash kills 5 children

The Rev. Jimmy Toney, right, honors first responder Thomas Stanfield, an Alachua County law enforcement officer, left, during the "Night of Hope and Healing" held to honor five Louisiana Sunday school children during a church service at the Pentecostals of Gainesville church in Gainesville, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The children from the Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville, La., were killed in a fiery wreck several days earlier and were traveling in a van on Interstate 75 when the accident happened in Alachua County, just north of Gainesville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Gainesville Sun via AP Bruce Ackerman