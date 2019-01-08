The Latest: Dignitaries, sports figures attend Trent funeral

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, freshmen Josh Seals, left, and Tyler Trent, wearing glasses at right, get set for Purdue's NCAA college football game against Michigan at Ross-Ade Stadium, in West Lafayette, Ind. Trent, a former Purdue University student and college football super fan who inspired many with his battle against cancer, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. He was 20. Funeral service for Trent will be live streamed from College Park Church in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Journal & Courier via AP, File John Terhune