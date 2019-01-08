Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford dies at 72

FILE - In this Oct 19, 2009, file photo, Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford stares at the media while leaving for lunch during jury selection outside the Federal Building in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Former Birmingham Mayor Langford has died a week after being released from prison because of his failing health. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Langford's passing Tuesday evening, Jan. 8, 2019. He was 72. Butch Dill, File AP Photo