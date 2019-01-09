Multistate police chase leads to 2 crashes; 4 injured

Police work at the scene along Interstate-95 North near the Philadelphia International Airport following a crash during a multi-state police chase Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. A Wilmington, Del., police vehicle, at left, flipped in the chase. Police launched a manhunt in South Philadelphia for a murder suspect who led police on a chase along Interstate 95, triggering a crash that left three officers injured, and then fled on foot after crashing into a SEPTA bus at Broad and Oregon Streets. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP David Maialetti